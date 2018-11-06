Fujifilm XF 100–400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens

XF 100–400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens

Off-the-bench telephoto professionalism

Sitting at the pro end of the spectrum, the Fujinon XF100–400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR is another of the series designed as bespoke companions for the Fujifilm mirrorless X-series, a super telephoto zoom lens, hitting 35mm with a focal length equivalent of 152–609mm. With 21 lens elements in 14 groups — including five ED lenses and one Super ED lens — this delivers some of the highest image quality in its class. Image stabilization technology, motor-driven autofocus, a top-rated UV filter, and other high-performance and weather-resistance features place it firmly on the sidelines of the action. Priced at $3,099 before cashback; currently on offer with $450 cashback..