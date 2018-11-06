Moza Mini-MI

Open the door to long-distance shooting

Naturally, now that mobile phones are fully-fledged cameras, photographers and videographers alike are seeking ways to exploit their capabilities with an ever-increasing array of ingenious accessories. The innovation here is that the Moza-Mi is an inductive charger with magnetic coils in the phone holder base, letting you charge your phone wirelessly — perfect for long-range shooting on the move — plus it acts as a zoom and focus control and even includes AI object detection. Priced at $215.