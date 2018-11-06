Moza Mini-Mi/ D-Photo
The concept of a gimbal — a pivoted support that allows the rotation of an object about a single axis — dates back to the ancient Greeks and Chinese. Moza have taken the concept to the forefront of modern technology with its range of impressive tools for keeping things steady.
Moza Mini-MI
Open the door to long-distance shooting
Naturally, now that mobile phones are fully-fledged cameras, photographers and videographers alike are seeking ways to exploit their capabilities with an ever-increasing array of ingenious accessories. The innovation here is that the Moza-Mi is an inductive charger with magnetic coils in the phone holder base, letting you charge your phone wirelessly — perfect for long-range shooting on the move — plus it acts as a zoom and focus control and even includes AI object detection. Priced at $215.