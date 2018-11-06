Moza AirCross/
The concept of a gimbal — a pivoted support that allows the rotation of an object about a single axis — dates back to the ancient Greeks and Chinese. Moza have taken the concept to the forefront of modern technology with its range of impressive tools for keeping things steady.
Moza AirCross
Stabilization for the mirrorless generation
The Moza AirCross is a camera stabilization device designed expressly for the new fleet of mirrorless cameras, targeted to videographers looking for a lightweight system — weighing only 0.9kg, the AirCross can tackle payloads of 1.8kg — that employs many accessories and the important feature of a 12.6V DC connector. Add your power banks and you can keep thirsty cameras clicking — on top of a built-in rechargeable 12-hour battery. Remote control and long-exposure motion timelapse features add functionality, and the inception mode achieves a 360-degree rotation of the yaw axis, giving your takes a certain cosmic flair. Priced at $790.