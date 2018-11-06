Moza AirCross

Stabilization for the mirrorless generation

The Moza AirCross is a camera stabilization device designed expressly for the new fleet of mirrorless cameras, targeted to videographers looking for a lightweight system — weighing only 0.9kg, the AirCross can tackle payloads of 1.8kg — that employs many accessories and the important feature of a 12.6V DC connector. Add your power banks and you can keep thirsty cameras clicking — on top of a built-in rechargeable 12-hour battery. Remote control and long-exposure motion timelapse features add functionality, and the inception mode achieves a 360-degree rotation of the yaw axis, giving your takes a certain cosmic flair. Priced at $790.