Fujifilm VG-XT3 Vertical Battery Grip

VG-XT3 Vertical Battery Grip

Get a grip and stay in charge

Nothing kills the buzz quite like a flat battery. Enter Fujifilm’s VG-XT3, which pulls double duty as battery storage (adding two NP-W126S rechargeables to your camera’s payload) and also as a grip, with obvious boosts to the camera’s ergonomic quality and stability. As the camera seamlessly switches from internal battery to the grip’s, you can expect to not just extend your shooting times, but also crank your frame rate to approximately 1,100 in normal mode. The batteries are sold separately, and can be fully charged by the supplied adaptor in just two hours. Priced at $579. When bought with the X-T3 camera, receive $200 cashback.

Visit fujifilm.co.nz/products for more information.

