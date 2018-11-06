Fujifilm VG-XT3 Vertical Battery Grip

/

Fujifilm’s declared aim with its X-series products is to make you fall in love with photography all over again; its tried-and-true aesthetic and features at the forefront of technology may do just that.

X-T3_Black_Front+XF18-55mm+VPB-XT3.jpg

VG-XT3 Vertical Battery Grip

Get a grip and stay in charge

Nothing kills the buzz quite like a flat battery. Enter Fujifilm’s VG-XT3, which pulls double duty as battery storage (adding two NP-W126S rechargeables to your camera’s payload) and also as a grip, with obvious boosts to the camera’s ergonomic quality and stability. As the camera seamlessly switches from internal battery to the grip’s, you can expect to not just extend your shooting times, but also crank your frame rate to approximately 1,100 in normal mode. The batteries are sold separately, and can be fully charged by the supplied adaptor in just two hours. Priced at $579. When bought with the X-T3 camera, receive $200 cashback.

Visit fujifilm.co.nz/products for more information.

 
More great products
Fujifilm VG-XT3 Vertical Battery Grip
Fujifilm VG-XT3 Vertical Battery Grip
See the Moza AirCross gimbal in action
See the Moza AirCross gimbal in action
Moza Mini-Mi
Moza Mini-Mi
Moza AirCross
Moza AirCross
Fujifilm XF 100–400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens
Fujifilm XF 100–400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens
Fujifilm X-T100 with 15–45mm lens
Fujifilm X-T100 with 15–45mm lens
Fujifilm X-E3
Fujifilm X-E3
Lensbaby Velvet 85mm f/1.8
Lensbaby Velvet 85mm f/1.8
High Performance Resin Cases
High Performance Resin Cases
Sigma DG Art Prime Lenses for Sony FE
Sigma DG Art Prime Lenses for Sony FE
Sigma 14–24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art lens for Canon EF
Sigma 14–24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art lens for Canon EF