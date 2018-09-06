The new Canon EOS R system

The first camera body to carry the EOS R and the RF lens mount, Canon’s new offering boasts the ability to focus in light as low as EV-62, ultra-fast autofocus at 0.05s, and totally silent shooting. It features a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor, 30.3 million effective pixels, and the latest DIGIC 8 image processor. The Digital Lens Optimizer corrects lens aberrations, and feeds data directly to the camera body, allowing for a maximized continuous shooting speed — up to 8fps (fixed AF) and 5fps (AF tracking). Its touch-and-drag AF allows users to intuitively select focus points.

The EOS R also offers impressive filmmaking functionality, with 4K video with full audio. Footage can be captured in neutral contrast with up to 12-stops of dynamic range at ISO 400, allowing the extraction of subtle colour and detail in post processing.

Canon has retained the intuitive layout and comfortable hand grip that’s become a hallmark of the EOS name — sure to reassure those who have followed the EOS’s many incarnations. This setup is designed to allow users to use it for long periods without interruption, and the weather-sealed and robust magnesium alloy body gives it flexibility out in the field. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with a smartphone, allowing for the collection of GPS data, and the Camera Connect app, which offers flexibility shooting options.

The camera’s RF mount features a flange distance of 20mm, a 54mm diameter, and a 12-pin connection, allowing enhanced communication and power transmission between lens and body. The new lenses offer a combination of quality, speed, and functionality that the company says was previously impossible. All the lenses feature a customizable control ring for adjusting aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, allowing for intuitive control.

The Lenses

The RF 50mm f/1.2L USM prime lens allows for extremely fast capture with impressive detail, shallow depth of field, and remarkable low-light performance. The RF 24–105mm f/4L IS USM is the first full-frame Canon lens to feature Nano USM, allowing for smooth focus and subject tracking; along with its image stabilization and silent autofocus, is ideal for filmmakers. Canon’s first large-aperture full-frame compatible standard zoom, the RF 28–70mm f/2L USM offers a constant aperture throughout the zoom range, and features a shock-absorbing mechanism for excellent impact resistance. The RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM offers a wide-angle perspective and Hybrid IS, designed for street, travel, and close-up photography.