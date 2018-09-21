Auckland Camera Centre's Photography Competition

Auckland Camera Centre’s 2018 Photography Competition is well underway, and the last day to enter the store’s annual competition is Sunday 30 September.

Each of the competition’s four categories has a first prize of a Sony Cyber-shot RX100, valued at $1397, and there’s a range of other great prizes up for grabs for second and third.

The categories will be judged by industry-renowned photographers, with Sony Alpha Awards grand prize winner Ilan Wittenberg judging the People category. Wildlife will be judged by nature and travel photographer, Jason Hosking; Contemporary/Abstract by author and educator, Tom Ang; and the Landscape category by photographer, adventurer, and storyteller, Talman Madsen.