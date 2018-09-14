Fujifilm announces the X-T3/
On 7 September, Fujifilm announced the new X-T3, a mirrorless camera described as a must-have for serious videographers. Earlier this week, D-Photo was lucky enough to be invited along to its product launch at Ponsonby’s Cocoro restaurant.
Features editor Adrian Hatwell had a go on Fujifilm’s new camera and had this to say: “While it boasts the classical appearance of all Fujifilm's previous X-series cameras, the X-T3 is nearly a complete overhaul of its predecessor on the inside. Making the interesting decision to stick with a crop sensor while its competitors opt for full-frame models, Fujifilm looks to have produced a camera with strong all-round appeal for still and video shooters alike.”
Alongside getting to try it out and checking out some photos taken on the X-T3 by NZ-born, Australian-based photographer, Megan Lewis, Fujifilm’s X-series expert, Craig Robertson, walked us through the the finer details of the camera’s features. Not least of which is the inclusion of the new back-illuminated 29MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 engine.
Craig tells us that the advanced engine increases image processing speeds by almost three times and significantly improves tracking performance. “This makes it a weapon for shooting fast-moving subjects,” he says. “The engine is also the world’s first to deliver 4K/60P 10-bit output, meeting the needs of professional videographers.”
Weighing in at less than 450g, Craig describes the X-T3 as “a dream come true for serious videographers who want superior footage from a small, compact system.”
We’ve admired the way the camera’s predecessor, the X-T2, combines the latest technology in a body that’s easy on the eye, and the X-T3 inherits this dedication to both form and function with a retro design features.
Craig also went through some of the X-T3’s modes, such as the Colour Chrome effect, for use on subjects with highly saturated colours, serving to provide depth and gradation. The Sports Finder mode allows the capture of fast-moving subjects with its blackout-free continuous shooting.
The X-T3 also features an impressive low-light autofocus limit, not doubt pleasing photographers into taking photos by moonlight or candlelight. He also mentions the camera’s Monochrome mode, which digitally reproduces warm- and cool-black. Craig tells us that “smooth halftones, deep blacks and beautiful textures can now be created in-camera without the need for specific photographic papers.”
“We’re taking mirrorless camera technology up a notch,” says Craig.
The X-T3 will be available for purchase from 20 September from authorized Fujifilm dealers and has an indicative price of $2899.99 (body only).
