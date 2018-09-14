Fujifilm announces the X-T3

Alongside getting to try it out and checking out some photos taken on the X-T3 by NZ-born, Australian-based photographer, Megan Lewis, Fujifilm’s X-series expert, Craig Robertson, walked us through the the finer details of the camera’s features. Not least of which is the inclusion of the new back-illuminated 29MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 engine.

Craig tells us that the advanced engine increases image processing speeds by almost three times and significantly improves tracking performance. “This makes it a weapon for shooting fast-moving subjects,” he says. “The engine is also the world’s first to deliver 4K/60P 10-bit output, meeting the needs of professional videographers.”

Weighing in at less than 450g, Craig describes the X-T3 as “a dream come true for serious videographers who want superior footage from a small, compact system.”

We’ve admired the way the camera’s predecessor, the X-T2, combines the latest technology in a body that’s easy on the eye, and the X-T3 inherits this dedication to both form and function with a retro design features.

Craig also went through some of the X-T3’s modes, such as the Colour Chrome effect, for use on subjects with highly saturated colours, serving to provide depth and gradation. The Sports Finder mode allows the capture of fast-moving subjects with its blackout-free continuous shooting.