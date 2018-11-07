Beautiful studio space available

/
 
DSC_5925.jpg
 

Symmetry Studio has teamed up with D-Photo to offer readers a hefty discount on bookings throughout November and December.

Located in Auckland’s Freemans Bay, Symmetry Studio offers a beautiful space for photo shoots, filming, events, and meetings. The Symmetry team say the studio was designed as “an intersection for the worlds of fashion, beauty, and content creation to collide”. The space is regularly utilized by fashion and homeware magazines, fashion labels, and photographers looking to add to their portfolio or compile a lookbook, or who are in need of a location for an interiors shoot.

The early 1900s heritage structure offers 3.5-metre stud height, frosted windows for diffuse natural light, and the option of shooting against a blank wall or white-painted brickwork, described as a “blank canvas for your ideas”.

The early 1900s heritage structure offers 3.5-metre stud height, frosted windows for diffuse natural light, and the option of shooting against a blank wall or white-painted brickwork, described as a “blank canvas for your ideas”.

Book online through symmetrystudio.co.nz, and use the discount code ‘Dphoto50’ to receive 50 per cent off any booking from 1 November through to 21 December 2018, excluding weekends.