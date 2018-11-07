Beautiful studio space available

Symmetry Studio has teamed up with D-Photo to offer readers a hefty discount on bookings throughout November and December.

Located in Auckland’s Freemans Bay, Symmetry Studio offers a beautiful space for photo shoots, filming, events, and meetings. The Symmetry team say the studio was designed as “an intersection for the worlds of fashion, beauty, and content creation to collide”. The space is regularly utilized by fashion and homeware magazines, fashion labels, and photographers looking to add to their portfolio or compile a lookbook, or who are in need of a location for an interiors shoot.