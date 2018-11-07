A weekend of photography workshops at Cable Bay

As if you need another excuse to visit Auckland’s Waiheke Island while the weather’s warm. Thomas and Peter Rees are kicking off their year of photography education and adventures with a weekend of workshops at Cable Bay Vineyard in March.

While the two workshops can be booked individually and are complete courses in themselves, they are also designed to complement one another, providing those who want to take their photography to the next level with everything from camera basics to editing and publishing.

The Saturday workshop, Foundations of Photography, is a beginners workshop aimed at getting you to feel comfortable to make the switch from auto mode to manual on your camera. The basics of importing and editing images will also be covered.

On Sunday, the Adobe Lightroom Masterclass covers everything from organization to fully editing your photographs using Adobe Lightroom. You will need a basic understanding of Lightroom to participate, but if you attended Saturday’s workshop, you’ll be good to go.

Located at one of Waiheke’s iconic vineyards, not only will you improve your photography skills at these workshops, but you’ll do so while enjoying the stunning views, delicious food, and world-renowned wines of Cable Bay Vineyard.