Photography workshops at Auckland Zoo

With its inspiring landscapes and amazing animals, Auckland Zoo is a fantastic place for those looking to develop their photography skills with the help of expert tutors.

The zoo offers workshops for all levels, including kids aged 10–14, those wanting to learn the basics of their camera, intermediate photographers looking to further develop their skills, as well as one-on-one tuition for those wanting to take their photographs to the next level. All workshops are led by professional and experienced tutors.

Early booking is recommended as places are limited. Mention that you saw the workshop on D-Photo and you’ll go in the draw to win the same workshop for a friend!*

Young Photographers Workshop

  • Run during the school holidays for kids aged 10–14

  • Covers basic technical terms and concepts, including camera functions, aperture, shutter speed, ISO, depth of field, white balance, how to use flash, image size and quality, and picture composition

  • Includes a meet-and-greet with one of the animals

Price: $95 per child

Dates:
8 January 2019
16 January 2019
21 January 2019

Beginners’ Photography Workshop

  • Designed to take beginners beyond automatic mode

  • Small group dynamic allows optimal learning and socializing opportunities

  • Covers DSLR camera functions, aperture, shutter speed, ISO, depth of field, white balance, how to use flash, image size and quality, and picture composition

Price: $195

Dates:
15 December 2018
13 January 2019
23 February 2019

Intermediate Photography Workshop

Designed to develop existing skills

Expand your technical and creative scope in a small-group dynamic

Covers metering, bracketing and exposure compensation, focusing, working with light, composition, which filter and lenses to choose, using flash, understanding playback data, colour space, and RAW vs JPEG

Price: $195

Dates:
26 January 2019
10 February 2019

Individual Photography Tuition

  • Specially tailored one-on-one workshop with a professional photographer

  • For people wanting to learn specific skills or new equipment

  • Contact the zoo’s Experience Products team to plan your VIP workshop

Price: $340 for a half day or $500 for a whole day

Save 20 per cent on individual tuition if you have attended the beginners and/or intermediate photography workshops. Offer can not be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Prices include zoo admission, morning tea and course notes to take away. Friends of the Zoo members receive 20 per cent off with valid ID.

For more information and to book, visit aucklandzoo.co.nz/experiences/photography-workshops or contact (09) 360 4700 or experiences@aucklandzoo.co.nz.

*Excludes the individual tuition workshop.