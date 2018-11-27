Photography workshops at Auckland Zoo

With its inspiring landscapes and amazing animals, Auckland Zoo is a fantastic place for those looking to develop their photography skills with the help of expert tutors.

The zoo offers workshops for all levels, including kids aged 10–14, those wanting to learn the basics of their camera, intermediate photographers looking to further develop their skills, as well as one-on-one tuition for those wanting to take their photographs to the next level. All workshops are led by professional and experienced tutors.

Young Photographers Workshop

Run during the school holidays for kids aged 10–14

Covers basic technical terms and concepts, including camera functions, aperture, shutter speed, ISO, depth of field, white balance, how to use flash, image size and quality, and picture composition

Includes a meet-and-greet with one of the animals

Price: $95 per child

Dates:

8 January 2019

16 January 2019

21 January 2019