Fujifilm X-T100 with 15–45mm lens

X-T100 with 15–45mm lens

Look the part with retro style

If you know someone in the market for a solid step up into photography as both an artform and profession, you could no wrong by purchasing the X-T100, Fujifilm’s attractively priced digital all-rounder with huge imaginative possibilities. Conceived as a creative companion, it has chunky and authoritative retro styling, lightweight construction, fast autofocus, hi-res viewfinder, and a host of touchscreen monitor functionality — including self-timer and horizontal flip for selfie action — the X-T100 is matched with the award-winning X-mount lens range. Feature-packed, this is a camera to make bold creative leaps with.