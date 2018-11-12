Momento offering 25% off for D-Photo readers/
We’re taking more photos than ever before, but we’ve also never been more at risk of losing them. Momento specialize in keeping your memories safe with their beautiful photo books
If you know somebody who has everything, a personalized gift is usually the best option. Whether you want to preserve family photos or create a photo-book masterpiece, Momento produces a range of premium photo books and stationery using the finest papers and materials and their award-winning colour reproduction.
Photo book prices start at $80, and the company currently have 25 per cent off printed cover books and boxes for D-Photo readers. Get your orders in before 6 December using the code ‘DPHOTOXMAS’ to receive your order in time for Christmas.
Visit momento.co.nz/dphoto for full terms and to see the range.