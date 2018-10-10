Velvet 85mm f/1.8

Velvety hues and surreal twists

Building on Lens Baby’s bestselling Velvet 56, the manual-focus Velvet 85 allows photographers to experiment with differing apertures and is adept at creating lush glows with a bright setting, or film-like crispness with darker aperture settings. It has found recent favour with portraitists looking for soft-focus skin tones. It excels in a studio context thanks to a long 85mm focal length offerings both sharp detail and a larger scope for playful bokeh effects.

Combine a surreal imagination with a tad of professional restraint and you’ll be making striking images — no laptop required.