Sweat-slicked mosh pits: how to capture live music

Being there

Originally from the United States, Alexander now lives and works in Aotearoa, shooting as many local and international music acts as he can. He has created images of such legends as David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits, BB King, and The Buzzcocks. He has also traveled the country documenting our local contemporary music scene to create the book Shhh … The Music is Talking, featuring such acts as Tiki Taane, Lorde, The Black Seeds, Shapeshifter, and Dave Dobbyn.

From tiny little bar stages to packed arenas, the photographer says no matter what sort of act you are shooting, one of the most important things is being present in the moment.

“While making photos, I’m also trying to absorb everything around me, and do my best to be a fly on the wall — so to speak — but also a fly amongst it, at the same time,” he says. “Part of me needs to be removed from it, but a part of me also needs to be involved in it to capture that ‘feel’ of it.”